Boruto Chapter 55 Spoilers And Preview; A Major Death; An Unimaginable And Painful Loss

Boruto Chapter 55 brief preview highlighting the chapter is available now. The side effects of Baryon Mode has taken a toll on Naruto. After containing Momoshiki, the next biggest challenge for Boruto and company is to revive Naruto.

Boruto Chapter 55 Preview And Spoilers

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview for the upcoming chapter teasing all is not well with Naruto. Boruto manages to remove Momoshiki from his body to take back control. However, Naruto remains unconscious after using the Bayron Mode against Isshiki in earlier chapters. The preview read–

“The hero and the ninja face tough trials! In order to protect important things, the fierce battle of the protagonists heats up! Otsutsuki Momoshiki who sleeps inside Boruto manifests himself! Kawaki and Sasuke are attacked by evil hands, but… Following the fierce battle, Naruto falls! What is the fate of him and the village…!? After the battle to the death, Boruto and the others defeated Isshiki Otsutsuki and contained Momoshiki! But after Naruto’s excessive use of his new mode, does something happen to Naruto’s body…?”

The passing of Nine Tails Kurama

Naruto is not dead. However, Kurama seems to be. And that has shaken all the fans around the world. However, fans acknowledge that he was misleading Naruto about the outcome of Baryon combination mode. Kurama gave his life.

Kurama probably knew that if he told Naruto he’d be the one to die if Baryon mode was used. If so, then Naruto would hesitate to use it. If naruto was willing to sacrifice himself, then Kurama thought it’d be ok to sacrifice himself for naruto too.

We do not have a clue about the outcomes of the monster passing away inside a living organism or what will be occurring in the future. The author has reclaimed the damaging forces from both the legends Naruto and Sasuke.

Thank you for the amazing journey, Kurama. The only family member that Naruto have since baby. Never thought it will end like this. I'm completely devastated. More than when Jiraiya sensei death. Life goes on but it will never be the same.

Release Date And Where To Read

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 55 is releasing Friday. The digital version of the chapter will be out on Viz and Manga Plus.