Boruto Chapter 55 spoilers and leaks will be out soon as we have entered February 2021 and the manga is just two weeks away from the official release date. There are so many things that could happen in the manga storyline and most of them predict that the Konoha village is in danger.

It could be possible that Boruto 55 chapter will finally reveal does Konoha gets destroyed as shown in the first manga chapter. Amado is a mysterious person whose motives are still not clear and he could be one responsible to destroy Konoha for his scientific gain. Here are more updates on Boruto Chapter 55 spoilers, leaks, and theories on Amado working secretly to destroy the Konoha village.

Boruto Chapter 55 Spoilers, Leaks and Theories

Boruto Chapter 55 spoilers and leaks will still take a few days and hence we discuss the theories that can actually come close to the real spoilers. There are some theories that suggest that Code would activate the Ten-Tails beast and it will rampage across Konohagakure, the Hidden Leaf Village, and destroy everything on its path.

It was previously hinted that Code is still active and could confront Boruto, Kawaki, Naruto, and Sasuke for taking revenge against what they did to his master Isshiki Otsutsuki. Boruto 55 chapter could reveal that Amado provides all the necessary intel and together they plan out the Konoha destruction.

But the question remains why would Amado plan to destroy Konoha after taking a refugee there. It might be possible that Konoha must hold some scientific value, some sort of special mineral under its ground that Amado needs for his experiments. There could be multiple reasons for Amado to betray everyone in Boruto chapter 55 and we hope to learn about it soon.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Ch. 54: Boruto’s body is possessed! Can his friends help him without hurting him? Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/S50yTfLKYo pic.twitter.com/CwMFz53lkZ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) January 20, 2021

Boruto Chapter 55 will release officially on February 20 at 10 am EST and fans can read it online legally for free from the following platforms.