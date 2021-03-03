Boruto Chapter 56 Plot Predictions And Discussions; Release Date And Where To Read Manga Online

Boruto Chapter 56 could well be the calm before the storm. Boruto, Naruto, Kawaki, and Sasuke are now back in the Konoha village. And theories are that something terrible could happen with the introduction of a new villain. After Isshiki told all the Otsutsuki secrets to Code, there will be a new villain in him.

Boruto Chapter 56 Plot Predictions

There could be new tests and trials waiting for Boruto after he, along with others, has successfully managed to return to their village. Everything appears totally different now that they are back home. The upcoming episode preview revealed Code would be looking at someone with his disturbing eyes after being entrusted with the Otsutsuki’s will.

By the looks of it, the anime is now setting up its new big bad with Code. After a massive fight with Isshiki, Kawaki had successfully woke Boruto out from his Momoshiki-possessed body. However, this didn’t mean that the fight is over, as the remaining enemy is now on the move. Code is now taking the stage to be the main antagonist of the series.

After the defeat of Isshiki and Momoshiki, Code is now assigned to monitor the Ten Tails. He was supposed to be a vessel himself, but Kawaki took his place. Hence, Code only has the unfinished and white Karma mark. Anyhow, he is willing to do everything so that he can be an official vessel. Now that Isshiki has appeared on his Karma, he will have a new mission that he has to fulfill.

Code is about to inherit Isshiki’s will, and he has to feed Kawaki or Boruto to the Ten Tails to form the Divine Tree. He is set to become a full Otsutsuki and eat the universe to be a god himself. However, this mission is not just about work for him. It is something personal as he wants to avenge the death of Isshiki.

Release Date And Where To Read Manga

The new chapter will drop on Friday, March 19, 2021. And fans can read the manga on Viz Media and Shueisha’s Manga Plus magazine.