Boruto Chapter 57 will most likely center on Code as the new villain. Some fans claim it may also feature the looming great ninja war. The upcoming chapter may take a different direction now that everyone begins to doubt Boruto. After his connection to the Momoshiki emerged, can the villages still trust him?

Boruto Chapter 57 Plot Predictions

Speculations are doing rounds that other villages will get a Shinobi to watch Boruto’s every move. They now think he is too dangerous after what happened during the Isshiki battle. Many villagers don’t really like Konoha, knowing it homes too many powerful ninjas. Hence, the new chapter may feature a meeting at one of the villages to talk about Boruto.

Naruto and Sasuke seem to be powerless today without their Kurama and Rinnegan. Therefore, there is a looming threat to Boruto and Kawaki. This may lead to the start of a great ninja war. On the other hand, word is that the Five Kage would try to kill Boruto to save everybody. This may finally answer the longstanding question about Boruto’s eye scar.

In the meantime, the new chapter may still touch on Code and his mission to fulfill Isshiki’s will. He will get the help of the strongest Cyborg, Eida, who is much powerful than Jigen. The previous chapter ended by teasing how strong Code’s power and ability are. It also showed how Boruto tried to kill the enemies after storming Boro’s old haunting grounds to no avail.

He only killed a couple of guards, but he didn’t find Eida. Knowing Eida is far more potent than him, Jigen ordered for her destruction. However, Boro saved her then. And she is now waiting for her next mission. Code knew she could be very beneficial in his next move. Hence, Boruto and Kawaki don’t only have Code as their enemy. They also have to face a powerful cyborg in Eida, in the imminent chapter.

Release Date And Raw Scans Update

Chapter 57 drops on Tuesday, April 20th. The raw scans will be out two to three days before the official release date.