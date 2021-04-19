Boruto Chapter 57 Spoiler Analysis, Discussion, Release Date, Timings Around The World And Latest Updates

Boruto Chapter 57 spoilers are out. However, this time the leaks are so cryptic that fans are having a hard time analyzing them. Although, there appears to be a lot of fanservice. Here’s a breakdown of the spoilers for the latest chapter. The upcoming chapter is titled “Ada”. A solo manga cover of the Kara member is featured. This means she may be at the center of the storyline.

Boruto Chapter 57 Spoilers Analysis And Discussion According to the spoilers released on the discussion forum Reddit, the chapter will feature 12.5% of the Hokage meeting, 12.5% of Amado and Naruto, and 75% of Code, Ada, and Bug. The cryptic post contains emojis that fans are trying to decode to know their meaning. There is an image of monitor, drink, brush, cube, alcohol, zebra, heart, and planet.

Rumour has it that the zebra maybe the karma mark, while the heart may mean Code and Ada, having a love angle. The planet, in addition, can be the Otsutsuki planet, while the monitor and drink may be Amado, watching everything that is happening.

Word is that Boruto and Kawaki wouldn’t have any direct panel in the imminent chapter. However, it may reveal Ada’s other ability. Aside from her Senrigan, i.e., her allure can make any men and women become her captive slaves, stealing their hearts against their own will.

It’s noteworthy that Amado is one of the most intriguing characters in the series. Although he is not involved in any action scenes, he is like Shikamaru. He possesses an incredible amount of wits. Although, there are hopes that he won’t betray Konoha.

Code, on the other hand, is the most vital member of the Kara. With his aim to avenge his mentor, he has become docile and the formidable opponent that Boruto and the rest of the gang have to face. However, knowing Amado restricts his power, he might be defeated without the sweat. If, by any chance, this restriction will be lifted or Amado sides with Code, it will be a huge problem for Konoha. A training phase may begin in the next chapter that may show Code ready to take his revenge.

Release Date And Time

The new chapter will drop on Tuesday, April 20, at midnight Japan Standard Time. The international audience can see it at 9 a.m. Pacific Time, 11 a.m. Central Time, noon Eastern Time, 5 p.m. British Time.