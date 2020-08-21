Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 50 Updates: Boruto vs Isshiki Final Battle Spoilers Revealed

Naruto, Sasuke and Boruto come together to fight Isshiki Otsutsuki. Chapter 50 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will showcase the battle between the trio and Isshiki.

There are spoilers from chapters 49 and 50 in this article. Consider yourself warned.

In chapter 49, Isshiki and Boruto find themselves in another dimension after the opening of portal. After the final battle begins, there won’t be any looking back. At the beginning of chapter 49, the villagers notice Isshiki hovering over their village as they go about their usual business.

Isshiki is seen scanning the village for Kawaki. The villagers are rushing out of the village as the battle is set to begin. Isshiki enquires the Shinobi regarding Kawaki’s whereabouts, but they do not give away anything.

Later on, we see that Naruto looks for Shikamaru and Isshiki as others take Kawaku away from the villain to a safer place. Issihiki and Naruto finally find each other and Sasuke tells Boruto that Naruto would need their help to deal with Isshiki. Meanwhile, Boruto is scared that he may lose control and end up hurting the Konohagakure people.

Subsequently, the battle begins between Isshiki and Naruto. Isshiki asks Naruto to return Kawaki to him. Sasuke then joins the battle to support Naruto. Sasuke attacks Isshiki with his katana. Even though Isshiki seems confident that he will shrink the weapon, he is unable to do so.