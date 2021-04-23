Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 58 Predictions, Spoilers, Preview, Release Date And Latest Updates

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 58 is the next instalment in the manga series. Fans will have to wait for another month for it. Code is desperate to kill Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha. And he seeks Eida’s help to figure out what Konohagakure is planning.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 58 Spoilers And Leaks

Eida is the latest character introduced in the story whose abilities are very powerful. The upcoming manga chapter will surely expand about it. Boruto taking the drugs to suppress Momoshiki might have an adverse effect in the future. Also, we are still not sure about Amado’s true motives.

Spoilers will come out around a week before the manga release in the form of an advertisement or preview. There will be several sets of leaks, text spoilers, summary and some of the panels might also get out as the release date gets closer.

In the meantime, a short preview for the next manga chapter is out already. It says–

“The new threats that joined forces!! A glimpse into Boruto & Kawaki facing their Otsutsuki!”

However, another set of spoilers indicate that Code’s immediate target is not Naruto or Sasuke but someone else. Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared a brief preview. The preview teases that Code will be going after Boruto in the next chapter.

Boruto Vjump Appendix Card preview text: “The Great enemy Code is After Boruto!!” Translation: @nite_baron pic.twitter.com/l7ka3V41xb — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 21, 2021

Release Date

This Manga runs on a monthly schedule. Chapter 58 release date is currently set as May 20, 2021, as per the official manga website. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around 2-3 days before the release date. And the spoilers will be out around May 17-18, to be more precise.

Fans can read the latest manga chapters for free on official Shonen Jump, Viz Media and Manga Plus apps and websites. However, it would be better to wait for the official release of the English version as it would help the manga creators.