Brad Pitt, Adele Dating Rumors: Duo spark Romance Rumors

Amidst the ongoing divorce, has Adele caught hold of Brad Pitt? Let’s find out the true story.

Brad Pitt has a secret admirer?

Recently, New Idea claimed that Brad Pitt was seeking comfort with Angelina Jolie. But now it has come up with another story. Apparently, Brad Pitt and Adele are engaging in “a bit of banter”. The two seem to be fascinated by one another. The insider said,

Brad not only thinks she’s beautiful, but she has him in stitches whenever they hang out together.

The tabloid also claimed that the singer dedicated a concert to Brad Pitt after he separated from Angelina Jolie. At this Madison Square Garden concert, Adele told the audience that she was sad about the two’s split and the concert was for them. Clearly, it was not just dedicated to Brad Pitt, but Angelina Jolie as well. The singer expressed that she was upset with the split.

Forget Jennifer Aniston reunion and Angelina Jolie hookup rumour, Brad Pitt is drawn to Adele? #BradPitt #Adele #JenniferAniston – https://t.co/OvpESPZTMy — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 11, 2020

But the tabloid continues to claim that Brad Pitt is very serious about Adele.

Brad is hoping this thing between them might have a real shot.

Another Fake Dating Rumor About Brad Pitt?

A reliable close source revealed that the story was totally made up and bogus. Adele’s fans are speculating that she is with rapper Skepta due to some flirty comments on Instagram. But this also not confirmed yet.

The tabloid is constantly creating rumors about Brad Pitt and his love life since his split with Angelina Jolie. Pitt is single and these stories are outrageously false.