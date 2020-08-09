Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Rumored to get Back Together

Are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt putting their divorce on hold? Day by day their relationship is getting better.

Mr. and Mrs. Pitt back together again?

A source claimed that Brad and Angelina have put their divorce on hold. The tabloid says due to this covid-19 pandemic, their legal proceedings have slowed down. The tabloid also claimed,

Pitt and Jolie are still making mega-progress in their relationship. The exes found their way back to each other by putting family first.

However, the main issue is that the cover is different than the article shared by this source. The main content covers how the two are adjusting and handling their role of parent in a better way. It was also claimed that Pitt is becoming a better father using sobriety and communication.

#AngelinaJolie is reportedly trying to mend the broken relationship between #BradPitt and their older kids – Maddox, Pax and Zahara.https://t.co/lSYBK6hfbu #Brangelina — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) August 6, 2020

This is how tabloids use their classic bait and switch method. It is no where claimed that the divorce was cancelled. The divorce is only slowed down. It doesn’t indicate that the couples have plans to get back together again.

One source shared one story about Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie’s affair. While the main content talked about Depp’s divorce with Amber Heard. The title was only made juicy to sell the story.

Jolie’s view on Separation

Similarly, Pitt and Jolie are only getting in a better position as parents. In a recent Vogue interview, Angelina Jolie’s words showed that she was content with the separation. She felt that they took the right decision. It also helped them become better parents.

Pitt and Jolie have are not legally together and their divorce will be finalized soon.