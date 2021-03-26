Brad Pitt And Demi Moore Dating Rumours: The A-Listers Secretly Bonding Over Their Disastrous Love Lives?

Brad Pitt and Demi Moore have numerous rumours floating around about their alleged dating. Three years ago, Pitt was linked to Moore shortly after his split from Angelina Jolie. Apparently, the Indecent Proposal star introduced Pitt to a form yoga that helps boost one’s sex life and help with sobriety. And the Fight Club actor seems to have agreed to attend the yoga sessions with Moore. Supposedly, the actors have gotten close since then.

Bringing it back to 1984. Happy Golden Globes! pic.twitter.com/vLZIDC4HUa — Demi Moore (@justdemi) February 28, 2021

Brad Pitt And Demi Moore Have A Special Connection?

However, it wasn’t the first time that Brad was linked to the Ghost actress. Back in 2018, word was that Moore dragged the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star into Kabbalah after crushing on him for years. Additionally, Pitt and A Few Good Men actress crossed paths at a restaurant in Paris last year. And the pair decided to stay even after their friends left.

The Ad Astra actor and Demi had such a nice time with each other and they bonded very well. Pitt then asked the Corporate Animals star to spend the night together at his hotel. Just so that they can laugh about their equally disastrous love lives and sip on some alcohols.

Real Truth About The Actors’ Dating Scenes

The World War Z actor and Demi dating rumors are totally bogus. There is only a single photo of the duo on the internet when they met at a movie premiere. And apart from that, the stars have rarely seen each other except for the award shows.

Added to that, E! News confirmed that the story is fabricated. The publication said that the Inglorious Basterds actor wasn’t trying Kabbalah either. It is also untrue that the celebrities have been attending yoga sessions together. “Brad isn’t friends with Demi and they don’t speak,” the publication confirmed.