Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston welcoming new babies despite not being romantically involved? Last year, stories were doing rounds that the ex-spouses are planning for a baby together through surrogacy.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Finally Having Kids

Gossip columns suggested that Pitt and Aniston had a baby girl together via a surrogate after allegedly rekindling their romance. However, in the same story it was also reported that the ex-spouses had possibly welcomed twins!

This story was based on the fact that a woman who had previously carried twins for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick had recently given birth to another set of twins. Speculations came about that this set of twins belonged to Pitt and Aniston.

Pitt Isn’t Having Another Kid

Nearly every word of the story was fabricated besides the part about Parker and Broderick. Additionally, most of the story published on this included quotes from the surrogate mother’s social media accounts recounting the recent birth and accompanying health struggles.

Tabloids referred to her as a celebrity surrogate, but she’s only facilitated one birth in 2009 for the celebrities already mentioned. And in fact, it’s not likely she will ever be a surrogate to celebrities again considering Parker has discussed how the woman was hounded by paparazzi, had her electronics hacked, and received harassment and threats.

Happy Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Day, formerly known as The SAG Awards #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/rs0bRpVC84 — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) April 4, 2021

Though many people would revel in a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion, they are simply not back together. Time and time again, spokespersons for the two confirm that they still aren’t a couple. Despite being cordial with each other and even exchanging a quick hug at the SAG awards in January of 2020, they are friends and happy for each other, but that’s it. Pitt and Aniston have moved on for 16 years now. However, tabloids are unable to do so.