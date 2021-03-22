Brad Pitt Dating Rumours: Nicole Poturalski or Jennifer Aniston; Who Is The Actor Currently Dating?

Brad Pitt has performed in quite so many great movies that it is difficult to just name a few to showcase his successful career. Coming to his love life, although Pitt is currently single, he’s had at least 22 relationships previously.

Brad Pitt Dating History

Being blessed with amazing looks and remarkable talent that gave him a place on the higher rung of Hollywood, Pitt never had any difficulty finding partners. From being engaged to Ironman actress Gwyneth Paltrow briefly, to dating Mission: Impossible II star Thandie Newton; and mystery series Secrets And Lies actress Juliette Lewis, to Bad Moms star Christina Applegate, Pitt has been through a string of beautiful actresses.

However, as we all are aware, his most notable relationships were with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston. So much so that even years after separating from them, he is still being linked to both the actresses. Pitt is currently going through a difficult divorce and custody settlement of his 6 kids, that he shares with Jolie.

Who Is Brad Currently Dating?

Brad’s latest girlfriend was German model Nicole Poturalski. As a matter of fact, Poturalski had an open marriage with the famous German businessman, investor, and entrepreneur Roland Mary. However, that did not stop Pitt and Poturalski from having a brief fling. The husband Roland seems to be having no comment on the whole situation.

But then, the relationship ended shortly thereafter. The Fight Club actor hasn’t started dating anyone since then and is officially single. Although, of late he has been linked, constantly, to none other than his first wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Every time Brad and Jen cross paths, gossip mongers start churning out scandalous stories about the two reuniting. Whether it was Brad attending Jen’s 50th birthday party, or the virtual table read for Fast Times At Ridgemont High. Fans have shipped the pair together time and again. And are waiting for the former couple to reconcile, to no end. But the exes have moved on, and it’s time gossip columns did too.