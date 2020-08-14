Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Rumors: Brad has apologised to Jen for cheating on her

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are finally back together after a gap of 15 years.

According to sources, it took Brad and Jennifer some time to get back together. Reportedly, the stars renewed their relationship following two realizations.

The sources also said the pair has realized the need of the hour. They also learned to trust each other despite every event that happened in the past.

Brad apologized Aniston after 11 years of their divorce

A source claimed that it took nearly 11 years to solve their disputes. Brad met Aniston again in 2016, after his split with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt reportedly apologized to Jennifer Aniston for the things he has done in the past.

The sources said,

Pitt is in such a different place he was when they were together. Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He also apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship.

Aniston also struggled after divorcing Brad Pitt

The actress also went through a lot after her separation. During her interview, she opened up on the things that hurt her the most. She was unhappy with Pitt and Jolie posing for photos with their kids.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in talks to purchase an Aussie Island together? #BradPitt #JenniferAniston – https://t.co/HhOC4s6ood — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) July 6, 2020

Jennifer said,

The world was shocked, and I was shocked. There are many stages of grief It’s sad, something coming to an end.

Despite all the events, Aniston still chose to trust Pitt, when he mentioned that he did not cheat her with Jolie.

Angelina Jolie revealed that her relationship with Pitt started after working together in Mr. & Mrs. Smith.