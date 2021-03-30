Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Update: Aniston Real Reason For Marriage To Angelina Jolie Falling Apart?

Brad Pitt has never been able to get over his first wife. Apparently, he still has lingering feelings for Jennifer Aniston. And it’s said that this is the real reason his marriage to Angelina Jolie fell apart.

Brad Pitt Has A Special Connection To Jennifer Aniston

Pitt and Jolie are stuck in a messy divorce and custody battle for almost five years now. Therefore, there’s been plenty of speculation as to what went wrong in the couple’s marriage. Tabloids claims that Pitt had not only been harboring feelings for his ex-wife, Aniston, this entire time, but also relics of their failed marriage.

Reportedly, Aniston’s presence has always loomed in the couple’s household. Pitt, allegedly, had held on to his and Aniston’s wedding video and love notes all of these years. And Jolie just couldn’t stand competing anymore. Additionally, it was suggested that Jolie’s recent accusations of domestic abuse are simply her way of lashing out.

According to gossip mongers, Pitt and Aniston have reconnected in recent months. Although, a source close to Pitt has assured the public that the exes’ recent reunion is not romantic in the slightest. And yet, tabloids insist that the couple’s connection still ran deep enough to drive Jolie away.

Reason For Pitt-Jolie Divorce

In their divorce papers, Jolie and Pitt cite vague irreconcilable differences as their reason for separating. And Jolie stated in an interview with Vogue that she decided to file for divorce for the sake of her family. The comment proves that the details are intimate to the family and not for the public to know.

There’s no evidence to suggest that Pitt was holding on to keepsakes from his time with Aniston. Pitt and Aniston had been divorced for a decade when he and Jolie decided to go their separate ways. Furthermore, there’s no reason to believe the exes had been in contact at any point throughout Pitt and Jolie’s marriage. It’s unreasonable to suggest that Aniston had any influence on the stars’ decision to divorce. Even if there exists a relationship between Pitt and Aniston, it is most likely platonic. Reports show that Pitt and Aniston live very busy, very separate lives.