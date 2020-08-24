BTS Dynamite at MTV VMAs 2020: How to watch the K-Pop group Performance?

Fans will see BTS perform new single Dynamite at the MTV Video Music Awards. The English song was released on 21 August along with its music video. BTS’ performance will mark the TV debut of this track.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the K-pop boy band is set to perform at the upcoming MTV VMAs. Last year, the boy band won their first VMA. J Balvin and Doja Cat will also perform at the ceremony. The 2020 MTV VMAs will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City on 30 August i.e. Sunday.

The boy band has seven members including RM, Suga, Jimin, Jung Kook, Jin, J-hope and V. The boy band made history as the new best K-pop category’s winner for their single ‘Boy With Luv’. They have also got three nominations this year for the Best Pop, Best K-Pop and Best Choreography categories for their new single ‘ON’.

Doja Cat also has three nominations including Push Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Best Direction for ‘Say So’. On the other hand, J Balvin has four nominations this year. he has been nominated thrice for the Best Latin category for his songs ‘Amarillo’, ‘Que Pena’ and ‘China’. He is also nominated for the Best Collaboration category for ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life), his song with Black Eyed Peas.

According to the nominees’ list released on 30 July, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd have got nominations for most categories.

President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, Bruce Gillmer said,