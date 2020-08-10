BTS Jungkook Tattoos and Gaming Skills: How many more Tattoos will the Singer get?

BTS member Jungkook is undeniably one of the most popular K-pop stars of the modern-day and age. Whether it be looks or chivalry, voice or body he just has women swooning over him! One of the most intriguing things about the star is his tattoos. And it looks like he just added a few more to the already existing ones!

The Busan-born super idol of BTS has proven it time and again about his superstar-status. When he was recently captured on Saudi Arabia airport the BTS ARMY noticed a little speck of difference on his skin – what could it be?

BTS: Jungkook Gets New Tattoos

BOOM! An ARMY symbol just below the Y letter near his little finger. When pictures initially started to go viral, most people assumed this was a temporary tattoo on Jungkook. However, now that some time has passed, we can be assured that this is indeed a permanent tattoo that he has gotten!

Recently, the Boy With Luv singer seemed to have added more tattoos on to himself. Based on reports from StyleCaster, Jungkook is intentionally keeping some of his tattoos hidden from the masses.

There have been various reports of different people claiming they’ve seen different tattoos on the BTS star. Some have said that they saw a skeleton hand on his hand featuring I Love You symbol.

Jungkook’s tattoos : 1. A. R. M. Y. < army admirer JK >

2. 0613 < BTS debut date >

3. rather be dead than cool < It's the equivalent of “I'd rather die than to live without passion” >

4. 🤟 < boy with luv (army love) > pic.twitter.com/Z0os7sTZjg — Sweetiepiee (@jeonss97) October 30, 2019

A New Jungkook Revelation: Crazy Gaming Skills

One aspect of his life that we didn’t know about so far is that Jungkook is a crazy good gamer! In a clip which has recently surfaced, we see the 22-year-old playing Overwatch, and his fans have absolutely fallen in love with his gaming skills in the video. The clip was released by the singer himself.