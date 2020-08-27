Cher Dead due to the Epstein-Barr virus: Rumor or Real

Cher was diagnosed with the Epstein- Barr virus in early 90s and she has been open about it. This virus is also called human herpesvirus 4 and is a part of the herpes family. It can affect people for weeks physically, but it remains in the person’s system once contracted.

Many people are unaware of the affects that this virus has and there have been some fake stories about the singer’s well being as well. Let’s find out the truth.

Was Cher dying?

A source reported three years ago that Cher was in a critical situation and she might die. But just after this fake news, we saw Cher perform at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

Even though these rumors were busted, the tabloid went on to create such phony rumors about the singer. It also said that the singer had crippling depression and she was battling her life threatening illnesses. A representative for the singer clarified that these rumors were completely bogus.

The Miracle Cure

About a year after these rumors, another source claimed that a miracle cure was keeping Cher from dying. It also purported that the singer was brought back from the brink of death by experimental blood transfusions.

These miracle treatments wiped out the virulent virus that was otherwise shutting down her kidneys. It was killing her slowly. However, these rumors were also proved wrong and it was reported that the singer was in perfect health.

Cher was on her Death bed?

Last month, another source reported that ‘Cher was on her death bed’. It was claimed that the singer was having trouble breathing and she was very ill. However, Cher’s new song proved that all these rumors were nothing more than some bogus stories.