China Responds to UK’s Huawei Ban as “Groundless”

Last week, The UK government decided to ban Huawei’s 5G technology. The Chinese government responded to the ban as “groundless”, while vowing to protect Chinese firms’ “legitimate interests.”

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that the United Kingdom is making excuses for cooperating with the United States. She added that the UK government has violated a relevant commitment it had made.

The UK has asked BT’s Openreach and other internet service suppliers to stop using Huawei ‘s full-fiber network. The government also plans to fully remove Huawei’s package in 2027. The US supported the change by the United Kingdom and proposed additional sanctions on Huawei, including limits on travel for some of its employees.

In announcing the imposition of visa limits on some staff of Chinese tech firms, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Huawei offers financial assistance to governments involved in human rights violations and abuses worldwide.

US President Trump said that he persuaded other nations not to use Huawei because of its security risk. The US argues that China is using Huawei ‘s technology to spy on and even threaten other nations.

The US asked the Five Eyes Alliance nations, including the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, to stop the Huawei devices.

The United Kingdom accounts for just a small fraction of Huawei’s income. However, the Chinese company is worried that other countries are encouraged to take similar measures