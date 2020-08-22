Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart Breakup: Couple reveals why they Split Up

Cole Sprouse finally opened up about his breakup with Lili Reinhart after speculating for months. Sadly, after years of dating, the Riverdale stars have to walk their own paths.

The duo first decided to separate in the beginning of this year and permanently ended things after March. Cole’s sweet post indicates that the two parted on friendly terms and the breakup wasn’t that messy.

@colesprouse And @lilireinhart Reveal BREAK UP! Cole EXPLAINS & Lili Sets The Record Straight https://t.co/L9l6jGrrh3 — Gent News 🙈🙉🙊 (@GentNewsCom) August 20, 2020

Cole posted a picture with Lili on Instagram. The caption read:

What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.

Cole didn’t stop there. He went on to promote Lile’s upcoming movie and said that she would be incredible in the movie and encouraged fans to watch it. Lili’s upcoming movie is set to release in a few days.

Reinhart’s Thoughts

In a recent interview, Lili discussed the details of her breakup. She opened up about the pains and struggles about her breakup. Even though Lili is very private, she said,

The last couple of months have probably [been] the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist [told] me, ‘Your body’s going through withdrawal from love’.

What’s ahead for Cole Sprouse?

It seems that the Sprouse brother will have to face more romantic rumors in future. We already heard one about him and Kaia Gerber.