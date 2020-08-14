Colton Underwood, Lucy Hale Dating Rumors: Are the Bachelor Stars in a Relationship?

It has been long rumored that Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale have been dating? But what is the actual scene? Let’s find out.

Rumors about Hale and Underwood first began when the duo was spotted at Paseo Miramar trail in Los Angeles on a hike. A source claimed that after her split with Randolp, Hale approached Underwood.

Apparently, Hale has been eyeing Underwood for years. In 2018, Hale even said that Underwood was a good guy, beautiful and wholesome. He would a perfect “Bachelor”. Sources also claimed that the two started spending more and more time together.

Rumors Busted

Recently, Underwood put an end to the ongoing rumors and revealed that he and Hale are not dating each other. In May, The Bachlorette actor ended things with long time girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Thereafter, the magazines and tabloids started linking the actor with Hale.

We now know if Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale are actually dating: https://t.co/t4520LAwYw — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 12, 2020

However, on Tuesday, Hale put these speculations to an end with his clarification. He told Us Weekly’s Emily Longeretta during Chat4Good panel,

I would consider myself single right now. I’m happily single. My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself. I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving.

Well, Underwood may not be dating someone at the moment. But he said that he is looking for a compatible partner. He said that he had good time with his exes, but he wants someone who not only complements him, but also fits into his life seamlessly.