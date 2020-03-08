Coronavirus Survival Ratio, Symptoms, Treatment and Everything you Need to Know

Coronavirus has now affected the whole world with patients found positive in Italy, United States, India and several other countries. The infection is so dangerous that it can end the entire human population and even after months of the outbreak, there is no solid cure for the disease.

In my limited knowledge on #coronavirus, I believe maintaining good hygiene, immunity should keep us safe. It doesn’t last in hot temperatures so good news with summer coming up. There’s nothing to panic if manage to do basic things like immunity, hand-wash and RTing my tweets. — The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 4, 2020

Coronavirus originated from Wuhan city of China and is slowly taking over the entire world. Here is everything you need to know about Coronavirus survival ratio, symptoms, safety remedied and treatment of the epidemic.

Coronavirus Symptoms and COVID-19

Coronavirus is a family of viruses that affects the respiratory tracts of birds, mammals and humans, making them succumb to other diseases as it weakens their immune system. Covid-19 is the name given to the new type of Coronavirus infection that started in 2019 from China and is becoming the biggest threat to humanity.

The symptoms for coronavirus or Covid-19 are like cold or flu which sets 2 to 3 days after a person is infected. However, coronavirus symptoms vary from person to person and can even be fatal, the main Covid-19 symptoms include.

sneezing

runny nose

fatigue

cough

fever

sore throat

exacerbated asthma

Coronavirus Survival Ratio and Safety Instructions

Coronavirus survival ratio has been varying from place to place but the disease can be considered as extremely dangerous and fatal. If we try to take average of all the confirmed lab tests and number of deaths, the mortality rate of coronavirus is around 2.4 percent, that means 97.6 percent people have survived Covid-19.

But the figure doesn’t include the people who have died without tests, which is why the virus is very dangerous. For the infected people, who are not getting any kind of treatment, death by coronavirus is extremely possible. Here are a few safety tips apart from wearing masks, that can help in keeping you safe from Covid-19 infection.

resting and avoiding overexertion

drinking enough water

avoiding smoking and smoky areas

taking acetaminophen, ibuprofen, or naproxen for pain and fever

using a clean humidifier or cool mist vaporize

Coronavirus Treatment and World Effects

Coronavirus treatment is still under research and even though doctors have cured several patients, there is no universal cure without any side effects. Most of the countries are working on a coronavirus cure and hopefully, it should be out soon.

Coronavirus has impacted the global economy, trade, tourism, the entertainment industry and many more areas. There is a loss of billions to the market and thousands of people have lost their lives after the Coronavirus outbreak.