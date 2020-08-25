Cristiano Ronaldo. Georgina Rodriguez Engagement Rumors: CR7 Instagram post hints Wedding on the Cards

Is Cristiano Ronaldo taken? Fans are convinced that Ronaldo got engaged to his long term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. These assumptions sprang out of a cryptic picture shared on Instagram by both of them.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez usually share their pictures together and there is nothing strange about it. However, the caption of their recent picture has pushed everyone to think that the two are engaged. While Ronaldo’s post was captioned “Mi amor” with a heart emoji, Rodriguez said “YESSS” with a rose emoji in her post.

Rodriguez was wearing a red body hugging dress that showed off her curves in the picture. She is posing alongside Ronaldo whose wide smile has got his fans’ attention. Even though the caption is saying a lot, the picture is very cryptic. Neither of them is sporting an engagement ring. This has left the fans a bit confused.

Mostly, engagement pictures shows a ring sparkling on the women’s finger. Ronaldo is holding Rodriguez’s hands and her fingers are concealed. Moreover, her left hand is hugging Ronaldo’s back, so we can’t see it either. Is it a strategic move by the couple? Are they trying to give a hint about their engagement to their fans, yet want to conceal it at the same time?

In 2016, Ronaldo and Rodriguez first met at a Gucci store in Madrid and then again at an event. The two started dating eventually and in 2017, Ronaldo made an announcement about his twins. Even though the twins were born via surrogate, Rodriguez eventually announced that she was pregnant.

In November 2017, their little baby girl was born. Since then, the two have been living together as a family and taking care of their family.