Cure for HIV/AIDS: Cell Reservoir HIV Reactivation can be Silenced to Cure HIV

Cure for HIV-AIDS is still not out and doctors are using various methods to treat the patients. Most of the HIV infected patients are treated with antiretroviral therapy, but the virus still continues to exist in the human immune system via reservoir cells. The goal of HIV related research studies is to target and eliminate such cells in the blood.

A recent study published in PLOS Pathogens has found a new surface protein called CD127 which supports the HIV latent infection. The goal is to isolate the reservoir cells and silence the virus to target an HIV cure. It will also allow the researchers to predict when the virus reactivates and how to stop the process.

Scientists finds Cell Reservoir that Supports HIV Reactivation

Nadia Roan, PhD, Associate Professor of Urology at UC San Francisco and Gladstone Visiting Scientist have suggested that CD127 cells from human tissues will be an important place to inject the HIV cure. The tonsil cells with surface protein CD127 were not responsible for HIV replication, whereas CD57 supported the virus to get replicated.

It was explained by the co-author Feng Hsiao that some of the cells can escape infection after HIV enters them. As the virus makes DNA copies of HIV’s RNA genome, the best way to stop HIV infection is to prevent the virus from copying its genome into the human cells.

Controlling the Latent Reservoir to Cure HIV

There is already a new research study focused on finding out how CD127 cells are silent to any HIV infection spreading in them. Scientists have compared CD127 and CD57 tonsil cells and found that the former are in a quiescent state which stops HIV from expanding and replicating inside the human body. Also, the cells would not allow the virus RNA for the processing of the viral proteins. The ultimate goal is to control the latent reservoir and find a cure for HIV by preventing the spread of the virus.