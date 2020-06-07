Cyberpunk 2077 Leaks from CD Projekt Red Confirms Game Release Date

Cyberpunk 2077 release date has been delayed so many times that fans of the RPG title can’t believe any launch dates until they get their hands on the game. CD Projekt Red is one of the most popular game studios whose previous title “The Witcher 3” sold more than 50 million copies and is still the best-selling game even after five years of its release.

The previous launch date of Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and everyone is hoping that the game comes out on the next scheduled release date. There are new leaks from CD Projekt Red which confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 will come out in September where the game will be launched alongside PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 September Launch with PS5 and Xbox Series X

Cyberpunk 2077 game was announced by CD Projekt Red on May 30, 2012, and the RPG title is set to release after 8 years once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. CD Projekt Red has revealed the next Cyberpunk 2077 release date as September 17, 2020, and if things go as per the plan, the game launch will happen without any hindrance.

It has also been announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has been designed with the next-gen consoles in mind and the game could launch could happen along with PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, or even both the consoles. There are already Cyberpunk 2077 special edition package and the same will be done for PS5 and Xbox Series X too.

CD Projekt Red Updates on Cyberpunk 2077 Status

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release in September as per the leaked financial reports from CD Projekt Red. The RPG title is in the final stages of development as per the reports and other claims also talk about an expansive RPG title, which would be none other Cyberpunk 2077.

Keanu Reeves will also be a part of Cyberpunk 2077 as an NPC character and it is another reason why fans are so excited about the game. Cyberpunk 2077 is already open for pre-orders and several fans have booked their copies on discounts and with special collectible editions.