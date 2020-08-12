Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepaths Explained: What are the New Updates in Game?

CD Projekt Red is set to release its RPG soon. RPG’s Lifepaths are one of its anticipated features. On Monday, Night City Wire’s second episode release revealed that choosing among the Street Kid, Nomad and Corpo Lifepath will have a huge impact on the player’s game.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Lifepaths

While Lifepath is at the core of RPG, character creation is also a main element. This system sets the main protagonist V’s back story including personal history information.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ will allow the players to choose from Street Kid, Corpo and Nomad. These will be the various choices available to the players. This will have an influence on the player’s dialogues and other choices available.

Which Lifepath should a player choose?

The Nomad Lifepath will let the player start from the Badlands’ dangerous deserts. The player will begun as a newcomer to the Night City. According to the latest episode, V has a strong sense of camaraderie. V also has a family before he leaves the desert. He will miss his family once his journey into the Night City wins.

We've got 100 days to burn until the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CNuJMaHsLP — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) August 11, 2020

The Street-kid Lifepath will be already familiar with the Night City streets as he grew up in Heywood. V also calls the street as his family. The Street-kid Lifepath will definitely help V in the future challenges.

Another interesting Lifepath available to V is the Corpo Lifepath. In this Lifepath, V will begin from the Arasaka board room. This will be very different from the earlier trailers. This Lifepath means more experience in the corporate world which will help V to deal with the tricky transactions.