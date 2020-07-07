Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date and Compatibility Issue

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a discussion recently after some next-generation consoles, such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are launched. The video game fans are worried if the game would not be compatible with the latest version consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 Compatibility

This concern is reasonable, video games developers tend to make the newer version of a game as a separate purchase. This means, some games for PS4 and Xbox One might not be compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X. Responding to this, CD Projekt Red assured fans that will never be the case for Cyberpunk 2077.

We are happy to confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day. Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 19, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 developers answered this issue through the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account. They said that the RPG will be backward compatible with both PS5 and Xbox Series X. In a follow-up tweet, CD Projekt Red also announced it will release a future upgrade to the game. “[It will be] taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free,” the developer wrote.

The company said that compatibility support will be available for both physical or digital versions of Cyberpunk 2077. However, this issue is still unclear since both PS5 and Xbox Series X are digital-exclusive consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 players are questioning how they can carry the game saves in the older versions to PS5 and Xbox Series X. One possibility is that CD Projekt Red could utilize GOG.com to allow players to link the same game on old and new consoles.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 Launching Date

CD Projekt Red announced that they are delaying Cyberpunk 2077 for the second time. Fans said this delay is to improve the game and avoiding a disastrous launch. The launching date is on November 19 instead of September 17, on PS4, Xbox One, PC/Mac, and Stadia.