Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date and Two New Characters

Cyberpunk 2077 is gaining fans’ attention at this moment and its game developer announced a welcome bonus recently. The Night City Wire hints new two non-playable characters named Evelyn Parker and Judy Alvarez.

Cyberpunk 2077 New Characters, Evelyn Parker and Judy Alvarez

The 25-minute opening episode of Night City Wire in June suggests new information and gameplay previews for fans. CD Projekt Red announced the latest trailer The Gig, giving fans a hint of V’s mission in Cyberpunk 2077 prologue. Evelyn Parker appears in the trailer for a second and later developers revealed more about her.

Cyberpunk 2077 developers described Evelyn as an ambitious woman with a career goal as an actress. Initially, she wants to use Doll House as a career stepping stone, but it became a permanent aspect of her life. Evelyn might become a central character in V’s first missions.

The Night City Wire also gave a hint of the braindance technology, a feature that might be significant in Cyberpunk 2077. It allows V to relive someone else’s experience and memories, which should come in handy for his upcoming missions. This is where Judy Alvarez is revealed, she will become a braindance expert and editor.

Fans can enjoy this game starting from November 19 this year.

