Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 204 as Manga Ending and Rumors about Sequel/Spinoff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 204 is finally coming out this week after a week’s delay due to the golden week holidays in Japan. There are certain predictions and theories saying that the Demon Slayer manga series will come to an end with the next chapter. Tanjiro will fully revert back into a human in Demon Slayer 204 manga chapter and it will mark the victory of the demon slayer corps over their biggest enemy, Muzan.

It is a perfect setup for the manga series to end as there is no main villain left and everyone will go back to their homes. There are rumors that Demon Slayer sequel or spinoff could be in works as the manga series is too popular to end. Here is more information on “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” chapter 204 release date, manga ending rumors and possibilities for sequel and spinoff.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 204 as the Last Chapter

Demon Slayer Chapter 204 will show which of the heroes died during the intense battle against demon Muzan. The surviving members of the Demon Slayer corps will give a proper burial to their comrades and have a victory celebration. Fans are speculating that the organization will be disbanded as there is no demon left in the world that can harm the regular humans.

However, some other theories claim that the Pillars will pass their skills to the future generation in case the demons back. Demon Slayer 204 will be the last and final manga chapter in the series with Tanjiro and Nezuko going back to their original home. The siblings will visit their ancient family graves, which will be a perfect ending for the Demon Slayer manga series.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Sequel or Spinoff

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 204 can serve as the end of the main manga series, but that doesn’t mean there are no other ways to continue the storyline. The manga series and even the Demon Slayer anime are very popular at this point and it would be a bad business move to end the story at this point.

There are multiple rumors saying that the Demon Slayer sequel manga series could be in works. It could be a sequel set into the future or even a Demon Slayer spinoff with one of the Pillars continuing his journey forward. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Chapter 204 will release on Monday, May 11 and the manga can be read on Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites.