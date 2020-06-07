Diablo 4 Gameplay Footage Leak Confirms Console Release

Diablo 4 release date has not been announced by Blizzard but there have been numerous leaks about the game to keep the hype strong. It has been already confirmed that the dungeon crawler title will release PS4, Xbox and even PC.

However, the latest Diablo 4 gameplay footage leaks show that the game will also come out on the next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Here are more details on Diablo 4 leaks and the 20-minutes footage which shows darker gameplay and other features.

Diablo 4 Platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Blizzard Entertainment has mostly been silent on the Diablo 4 launch date and it has led to speculations that the game will come out in 2021. If the game title is released next year, it is almost sure that Diablo 4 will have a launch along with PS5 and Xbox Series X. Blizzard has been mum on the Diablo 4 details and there are not many official updates regarding the dungeon crawler title.

There are also rumors that Diablo 4 gameplay will appear at the PS5 reveal event as Blizzard has mentioned that it will be a perfect platform to launch the gameplay footage. However, Sony has postponed the PS5 reveal event over the ongoing protests in the United States. The Japanese gaming giant has not revealed new dates for the PS5 reveal event and there are no updates from Blizzard on Diablo 4 release date and gameplay. Although, it could be still speculated that Diablo 4 will support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as the gaming console platforms.

Diablo 4 20-Minutes Gameplay Footage Details

Diablo 4 new gameplay footage was released on YouTube which shows 20 minutes of the in-game walkthrough. While there are no descriptions or commentaries like the other recent leaks, gaming fans have deduced that the Diablo 4 footage belongs to the latest beta version of the game.

Blizzard is almost silent on the gameplay footage as it is also a type of marketing strategy where you leak things yourself without any responsibilities to gain more traction. The Diablo 4 footage shows a darker and grittier environment compared to the previous games in the franchise. There are also rumors that Diablo 4 won’t have an offline mode and gamers would have to connect online to play the dungeon crawler title.