Donald Trump Melania Trump Divorce Rumors: First Lady will Leave the President if he Loses the next Election

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump are the most powerful couple on the planet but things are not right between the two of them. As per some reports, Melania Trump plans to divorce the President if he loses the Presidential elections and his term is over. The POTUS and FLOTUS are not on good terms and the only reason their relationship is still running because there is too much media pressure and responsibilities on them.

Melania Trump will file for divorce. — Predictors (@ppredictors) June 3, 2020

Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of the former worker for the President claims that Melania wants to break up with her husband, but can’t do so while he is in power. There could be several repercussions at the moment and hence the First Lady will wait for her husband to lose the next elections. Donald Trump and Melania Trump divorce will happen soon, once the former is no longer the US President and here are more details on the rumors and the truth behind them.

Melania Trump wants to Leave President Trump after his Office Term is Over

President Trump will take revenge from Melania Trump if she dumps him at the moment as he is fully aware of her US citizenship status and how she acquired it. While Newman has not provided the exact reason why Melania wants to divorce President Trump, there are several speculations on the matter.

Prediction: When Trump loses in November, Melania will divorce his ass. — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) June 6, 2020

Trump is old and once he loses the next Presidential elections, he won’t have much power and he will have to face all the criminal charges up against him. It seems that Melania has still much life ahead of her and she doesn’t wanna spend it with Trump which will be full of trouble and other sorts of investigations. Hence, Melania Trump will leave husband Donald Trump once his office term is over, which will most likely be at the end of this year.

Donald Trump Melania Trump Divorce Rumors and Truth

Melania Trump and President Trump divorce rumors started spreading like fire after the revelations by Newman in her new book. However, Melania’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham has already cleared the issue and said that the First Lady and Newman rarely ever interacted while the latter was still in White House.

Even Melania is aware of the divorce rumors with the President and has set the record straight herself. The FLOTUS has said that she and Trump are equal in their marriage and she encouraged him to run for President and they always talk about his political career. Donald Trump, Melania Trump divorce rumors are totally fake as per the power couple and we will know it very soon whether they break up or not.