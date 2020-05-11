Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 Release Date, Spoilers: Goku and Vegeta teams up to defeat Moro

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 is coming out this month and the good news is there is no delay in the manga issue. There are lot of manga series getting delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic in Japan, but Dragon Ball Super creators have enough time as it only releases once every month. Goku vs Moro fight will continue and our hero will realize that the wizard is more powerful than he seems.

Vegeta will most likely come to help Goku in Dragon Ball Super 60 manga chapter and they will fight Moro together. Fans are also wondering whether Goku and Vegeta will fuse together to form Gogeta, but that has already happened. Here is everything you need to know about the “Dragon Ball Super” chapter 60 release date, time, plot spoilers, predictions, raw scans leaks and ways to read the manga online.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 Spoilers, Predictions and Theories

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 spoilers are saying that Goku won’t be able to defeat Moro alone and he will need some help. Vegeta has also been training hard in the manga series and has learned a new move to defeat Moro, which will go waste if Goku defeats the wizard by himself. The best thing that can happen in DBC Chapter 60 is that Vegeta teams up with Goku and they face their enemy together.

Vegeta was already seen keeping tabs on Moro and he is also aware of the fact that Goku can’t defeat the villain alone. Fans are wondering that Vegeta is stronger than Goku at this point, as he was able to sense the fight from planet Yardat. Also, Vegeta has trained specifically to defeat Moro and even his Ki sensing power is better. Goku and Vegeta will fight together in “Dragon Ball Super” chapter 60 and beat Moro by using combo attacks.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 Release Date, Raw Scans and Read Online

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 release date is May 20, 2020, as per the official sources. While most of the manga issues are getting delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, DBS manga series is not affected as it only comes out once a week. The raw scans for Dragon Ball Super 60 manga chapter will be out around May 17-18 as they are leaked 2-3 days before the release date.

Dragon Ball Super, Ch. 59: Goku and Moro square off and find each other full of surprises! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/7mAaJFIavr pic.twitter.com/Vk7HBrUnYk — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) April 20, 2020

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 60 will be available to read for free on MangaPlus and the Shonen Jump app and other official platforms as a part of V-jump magazine. Hence, one must read Dragon Ball Super manga chapters from the official sources as it will help the creators.