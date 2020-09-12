Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64 Read Online, Spoilers, Full Summary, Draft Leaks and Raw Scans

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64 spoilers are finally out with the raw scans drafts leaking on the internet. Goku vs Moro rematch finally starts in DBS Chapter 64 and the fight won’t go down as before.

Son Goku will finally master his Ultra Instinct powers after the sacrifice of Angel Merus acts as his trigger. Here are more details on Dragon Ball Super chapter 64 drafts, raw scans leaks, title, spoilers, release date, and ways to read online the manga chapters.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64 Spoilers, Leaks and Summary

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64 Title: Galactic Patrolman Son Goku

Dragon Ball Super 64 spoilers has been leaked online and fans have compiled the full summary of the manga storyline.

The Galatic Patrolmen notice Merus’ Ki disappearing after his last attack against Moro and Jaco is shocked and asks Goku about it.

Goku tells that Merus taught him another great lesson and the fight is not just about himself.

Beerus and Whis are observing the scene as Whis says that Goku has full control over his Ultra Instinct ability.

Moro comes back after the fight with Merus and he is angry where the Super Saiyan tells him that Goku will now defeat him.

Goku tells he will now fight like a Galactic Patrolman and Moro starts laughing as he is unaware of the new powers.

Goku powers up and launch a new attack against Moro with the Ultra Instinct ability.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 64 full spoilers will be out soon and more updates will be added soon.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 64 Read Manga Online

Dragon Ball Super chapter 64 is coming out this Friday, September 18 as per the official manga sources. Fans can read the latest Dragon Ball Super manga chapters for free on official Viz media, Shonen Jump and Manga Plus apps and websites.