Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 Read Online: Reading The Manga From Official Sources Is Free

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 is releasing in a few hours. Fans are waiting to read the manga. However, there is no need to worry as the latest manga chapters are totally free from the official sources. Dragon Ball Super has been a monthly affair for fans ever since its manga picked up the slack left by the anime.

Over the last year, Goku and his friends have thrived in print with an arc of their own. Now, a new year is here to usher in the series’ next arc. Theories are swirling as to what will happen. It seems chapter 68 has a lot to offer.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 Discussion

At the end of chapter 67, fans were introduced to the main player of this arc when Granolah appeared. It seems the mysterious warrior has managed to track down Seven-Three, and the android has some powers he wants. It seems like Granolah isn’t a fighter you would want to take on half-heartedly, and that was proved when Dragon Ball Super put out its draft pages.

A few important notes have been shared from chapter 68, and they set up a great deal of the release. For one, fans are going to learn a lot about Granolah’s past in this new chapter and its intertwined path with Planet Vegeta. In fact, it seems Granolah has a grudge against Goku’s father, so the Saiyan may get his own Broly soon.

Outside of Granolah, the teaser for the chapter confirms Whis and the Oracle Fish will play a part in this arc. Goku and Vegeta are no doubt eager to fine-tune their spirit control, and Whis can help them do that. But if the Oracle Fish decides to pull out another property, well – you can bet Goku and his crew will be hard-pressed to ignore it. Especially if it involves Granolah… which it should.

Read Online for Free and Legally

Chapter 68 can be read for free on several sites and here are the official sources that are totally legal. The latest three chapters of Dragon Ball Super manga series are always free to read and hence one should always use the following websites and platforms, and this would also help the manga creators.

VIZ media

Shonen Jump

Mangaplus

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 Preview. Release Date: February 19, 2021. pic.twitter.com/GXmjqtZzIx — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) January 19, 2021

Release Date And Timings

Chapter 68 will release on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, as per the official manga sources. Here are the exact timings of the manga release as per the different time zones.