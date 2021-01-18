Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 Spoilers; Release Date and Timings Around The World; Latest Updates

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest manga franchises in the world. It has been around for over 36 years. And yet, it still remains fan favorite. Dragon Ball Super is the sequel the original Dragon Ball manga. It began serialization in 2015, but it wasn’t until 2017 that the manga began to be released in English.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 68 Spoilers

The title of chapter is ‘Granola The Survivor’. The new chapter opens with spaceships from Freeza’s army floating about a destroyed city. And then, Granola wakes up, it seems this was a nightmare about his childhood.

Bardock is back!!!

Dragon Ball Super Official Trailer 2021: Manga Chapter 68#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/7sgKkCp4xe — 🔥 Oppai Senpai 🔥 (@MrOppaiSenpai) January 17, 2021

Oatmil says that everything is fine. Also that they obtained OG73-i and destroyed Goichi’s ship. Oatmil is concerned about Granola after he declines going back to sleep, telling him that he should forget about Freeza’s army. Granola then reveals that the ones in Freeza’s army, the Cerealians (monkeys), were Saiyans.

The scene switches to Beerus’ planet where Goku is trying to catch the Oracle Fish. However, the Oracle Fish is having trouble sleeping, which Whis reveals to be a bad omen. Beerus yells at Goku for saying he was looking forward to meeting another strong opponent, this confuses Goku. Goku then continues his training with Whis as he transforms into Ultra Instinct.

Release Date And Time

The upcoming chapter is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, January 20th, 2021. This is according to the official DBS section on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump.

Chapter 68 is expected to be released at midnight JST on Wednesday, January 20th. Consequently, the English translations should become available online at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Wednesday, January 20 th

Central Time: 11 AM on Wednesday, January 20 th

Eastern Time: Noon on Wednesday, January 20 th

British Time: 5 PM on Wednesday, January 20th

NOTE: These times are approximations based on the release schedule of previous chapters and are subject to change.