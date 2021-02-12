Dragon Ball Super Chapter 69 Plot Predictions, Discussions, Release Date And Latest Update On Raw Scans

Dragon Ball Super is the continuation of the popular manga franchise. The story covers up the several years after Majin Buu’s defeat, with a new concept of Angels and Gods. Moreover, as of now, 68 chapters of the manga are on-air. DBS Chapter 69 will be releasing soon.

Dragon Ball – One of the most popular franchises to ever exist. The franchise was brought into existence by the creator, writer, and illustrator Akira Toriyama in 1984. The manga has initially been a part of the Weekly Shonen Jump. The Dragon Ball manga is only second to Eichiro Oda’s One Piece when it comes to overall sales.

Dragon Ball Super 69 Predictions

The previous chapter ends with, “The balance of the 7th Universe is changing soon, the strongest fighter of the universe will be born”. Considering the previous chapter’s events, there are high chances of Chapter 69 revolving around hinting Vegeta’s new transformation. It will continue the story and fight between the Gods and Super Saiyans.

A preview is out for the upcoming chapter. The upcoming chapter of the manga will officially mark the beginning of the New Arc (Granola: The Survivor Saga), a fierce Battle involving the Universe begins! With the arrival of Granola, we see a new surge! A battle that will shake the galaxy, what will Goku, and Earth warriors do!?

In the imminent chapter, we can get to see the fight between the hero and the villain of the series. We could see a fight between Goku and Granola. In the new chapter, we can see Goku and Vegeta engaged in fighting and practicing as they have to level up in order to win. Also, Vegeta and Goku aren’t the only one training as Granola is also training and is improving so that he can beat the lizard monster Frieza.

We can also expect to see the real meaning behind the words of Oracle Fish. In the upcoming episodes we can see that Goku will go more further then ‘Ultra Instinct’.

Reminder: DBS CH.69 Drafts coming sometime this weekend/next Monday (I think), V Jump leaks-scans & CH.69 official release next week! pic.twitter.com/JvP2ov4QWY — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) February 9, 2021

Release Date

Usually, the manga drops a chapter on the 19th or 20th of each month until or unless there’s a delay. The same applies to this month. As per Twitter user @Dbshype, Chapter 69 will release on 19 February 2021 on Manga Plus or Viz. Leaks and spoilers for the DBS manga chapter 69 will be available soon. The Raw scans for the manga will release 4-5 days before the official release date.