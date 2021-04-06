Ellen DeGeneres Latest News: The Talk Show Host Struggling To Salvage Career And Marriage?

Ellen DeGeneres will lose her career and her wife Portia de Rossi! Could it be true? That’s what tabloids claim. Word is that after the daytime television comedy talk show lost 1 million viewers, its host could be on a downward spiral. Apparently, she is heavily drinking while struggling to get a grip on a fading career and tumultuous marriage.

Ellen DeGeneres Is Losing Her Popularity

After losing nearly 1 million viewers already this year, the Globe is insisting that DeGeneres’s highly regarded show is treading on thin ice. It is also causing fights with her wife, amidst talks of a $300 million divorce.

There are also talks about how the talk show host damaged her reputation last year after charges of bullying and misconduct behind the scenes of the show surfaced. Even though three top executive producers were fired and DeGeneres publicly apologized, the rankings and ad revenue plummeted.

On top of the show’s floundering image, her longtime marriage to the Arrested Development star is also tanking, reportedly. Portia de Rossi was supposedly floored that DeGeneres listed their Beverly Hills estate, purchased from Adam Levine, less than two years after buying.

There are also transpiring health concerns. On March 20th, Ellen rushed de Rossi to the ER after collapsing. She received an emergency appendectomy and is now recovering.

Truth Behind The Stories

It’s true that the renowned talk show witnessed about a 38% decline in viewership when it returned to air this past September. Many criticize that the workplace misconduct allegations spurred the demise. However, producers purport that viewing habits may have also shifted during the pandemic.

Truth is that it could be a little of both. However, this doesn’t confirm that the show is being terminated. Or that DeGeneres is going to lose her job anytime soon. In fact, she signed a contract with executives that grants her the reign through 2022, at least.

Ellen DeGeneres Says Her Wife Portia de Rossi Has Been Her ‘Rock’ Through Tough Times: ‘She Kept Me Going’​ https://t.co/zFwCoA4jDV — People (@people) February 10, 2021

And concerning the beautiful de Rossi and their marriage problems, there is no truth to the claims. In the months before de Rossi’s appendix ordeal, she gushed to People–

“We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first. By doing that, you become a lot more solid, I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.”

DeGeneres then added–

“We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other’s sandwiches- no, sentences. We’re in a rhythm that’s easy.”

These sweet sentiments really don’t indicate the rocky relationship gossip columns tried to paint.