Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Divorce Rumors: Couple to end their Marriage Soon?

Is Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s relationship in “trouble”? A source claimed that their relationship could be in deep trouble amid DeGeneres’ current scandal.

Ellen DeGeneres’ Fall From Grace

According to recent article, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s 12-year marriage has suffered a lot. It was claimed that The Ellen Show is allegedly creating a toxic work environment and mistreating her employees.

The comedian has publicly apologized for her actions and received a lot of support from her Hollywood Pals. But The Ellen Show is being investigated by Warner media. The source claims that this situation may also expose the gaps in their relationship.

Is Portia de Rossi unhappy?

As the investigation continues, DeGeneres has been told to keep a low profile. A source claimed that Rossi and her friends will also suffer the consequences of her downfall.

Ellen DeGeneres is doing 'great' and will continue on with her show, according to wife Portia de Rossi https://t.co/hqEv8zM9pg — PinkNews (@PinkNews) August 12, 2020

The dubious source also said that Rossi’s friends have already told her to start maintaining distance from the talk show host before it gets difficult to get out of the dirty situation. Rossi already has mental health issues and she doesn’t need Ellen’s problems to add to that.

Portia and Ellen together, no matter what

Portia has made it clear that she won’t back out and support Ellen in every situation. The retired actress recently clarified that they were great and Ellen would return to the show very soon.

Portia showed her support for her wife on Instagram. The story about Portia leaving Ellen is nothing, but made up.