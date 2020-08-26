Emily Blunt to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 as Mera after Johnny Depp Case?

Amber Heard could lose her Aquaman role if the ongoing trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp doesn’t come out in her favor. Warner Bros. has already approached Emily Blunt as a replacement for Amber.

In the DC Extended Universe, the thirty five year old played the role of Mera. She is expected to reprise the role in Aquaman sequel. But this completely depends on Depp’s defamation suit’s outcome. He filed a suit against The Sun for labeling him as a ‘wife beater’ in an article. Heard is the main witness in the court proceedings in London’s High Court.

Emily Blunt as Mera, anyone? https://t.co/IzBwovAAXc — DC Extended Universe (@The_DCEU) August 22, 2020

Sources claim that Warner Bros. is already with a replacement if the situation demands so. Emily Blunt may replace Amber for the role of Mera in the second Aquaman. It was reported that if Amber turns out to be the villain in Depp’s ongoing defamation suit, then there is high possibility that Mary Poppins Returns star will replace her.

This is necessary for avoiding negative publicity and bad press. Blunt has a good experience of working in action movies. She has done more number of action movies as compared to Heard. Blunt is a versatile and talented actress. Her capabilities include singing, acting, playing both antagonist and protagonist.

Blunt rose to fame with her movies Sicario and Edge of Tomorrow. Fans have also approved Blunt as Amber’s replacement in Aquaman. One fan said,

Oh yeah Emily Blunt is an amazing actress, and she proved in edge of tomorrow or sciario that she knows how to handle action.

While another tweeted,

Can we have a multiverse where every female superhero is Emily Blunt?

Warner Bros. has not made any official announcement yet.