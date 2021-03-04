Emma Watson And Businessman Boyfriend Leo Robinton Engaged? Harry Potter Star To Quit Acting And Settle Down?

Emma Watson is rumoured to be dating businessman Leo Robinton for almost 18 months now. They initially did meet through mutual friends. However, soon pictures of the couple kissing each other went viral. Owing to the same, Leo even ended up deleting his social media account.

And just last month the pair was in news again. This time, word is that the Beauty And The Beast actress is engaged.

Emma Watson To Quit Showbiz For Beau

Reports suggest that Watson had decided to quit acting in order to settle down with her love. Fans of the actress and Harry Potter went crazy. From remembering her best characters to her glamorous event looks, everything went viral like never before. All social media handles including Twitter witnessed the English actress in top trends.

However, Harry Potter fans can hold their horses. A representative of Watson has quashed these rumours. The actress’ manager has confirmed that she is not stepping away from acting despite rumors claiming otherwise. He told EW in a statement–

“Emma’s social media accounts are dormant but her career isn’t.”

Are The Engagement Rumours True?

Watson sparked engagement rumours after showing off a silver band on her ring finger. The couple was out and about early last month. The ring was visible as the Little Women actress said goodbye to tycoon boyfriend Robinton.

The media portal reports that Leo is from Los Angeles. However, he and Emma are not believed to be living together. In the meantime, there is no official statement released by either Emma or her boyfriend about the rumours. The two have neither admitted to being engaged nor have they quashed the rumours.

The couple may or may not be engaged. Rest assured, the actress is not quitting her acting career, either for the love of her life, or any other reason.