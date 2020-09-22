Emma Watson, Leo Robinton Dating Rumors: Harry Potter Star is serious about her new Boyfriend?

Emma Watson has been in and out of a few relationships in the past. Her most recent relationship is with Californian businessman Leo Robinton, who is still making headlines as Emma’s current love interest. Daily Mail reported in April this year about Watson being sighted with Robinton. The Beauty and the Beast actress was seen kissing Leo.

We are SO excited to announce we are working with @renireni, Rebecca Solnit & @emmawatson to support their public history project to reimagine @TfL’s classic Tube map. #cityofwomenlondon will celebrate women who've made their mark on the city. Get involved https://t.co/Uc5l7OuUSm pic.twitter.com/ZQpYecwaqj — WOW – Women of the World (@WOWisGlobal) July 20, 2020

Emma Watson is reportedly getting “serious” with her new man

The 30-year-old Harry Potter actress was photographed in a passionate embrace with Robinton after visiting Gail’s bakery in London, last October. Leo’s identity was unknown at the time but it has been revealed now. A source told the Daily Mail Online that things are going well with Watson and her new beau. She has even introduced him to her parents. The source said–

“They went for a meal together back in December at The Ivy restaurant in St John’s Wood. Not long after Emma and Leo first met.”

They wanted to keep things under wraps

Robinton is said to have removed himself from social media after the pictures of him and Emma first emerged in October. In a bid to protect their romance, he went underground on all social media platforms. The source also said, “But his closeness with Emma didn’t go unnoticed by his colleagues at the time, who were shocked to see Leo in the arms of a world-famous actress.”

However, his scientist sister Daisy is still on Instagram and is following Watson. When asked about the romance rumours, Watson’s representative said: “I’m afraid I do not comment on speculation regarding Emma’s private life.”

News of the new romance comes after Emma opened up about her love life in an interview with British Vogue in November, coining the phrase “self-partnered,” as she insisted she was more than happy to be single. She also said she was “going on dates,” but not with “one specific person.”