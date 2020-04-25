Extraction 2 Release on the Cards as Netflix have Plans for the Chris Hemsworth Starrer Sequel

Extraction has been a massive hit on Netflix and fans are hoping to see a sequel very soon. The movie had amazing action scenes and charismatic Chris Hemsworth in one of his best performances as the mercenary Tyler Rake who goes on dangerous missions across India and Bangladesh. There are high chances Extraction 2 will be made by Netflix given how the first movie ended on an open note.

Netflix already has a plan with several storylines and Hemsworth will be back as the action hero. Here are more details on the upcoming Extraction sequel and how the ending of the first movie paves way for a future storyline. The post will now have spoilers for Extraction movie so please watch it before reading if you don’t want to get spoiled.

Extraction Ending Explained and Sequel Possibilities

Extraction ends on an ambiguous note where it is not clear whether Hemsworth’s character Tyler survived or not. He was fatally injured throughout the movie and is shot in the neck during the end, it is seen that Tyler falls into a river. But we have seen that Tyler is an amazing diver and swimmer and the bullet went through his body, which means he could have survived.

I don’t think Tyler Rake is dead, either that is Ovi’s imagination or it’s really Rake himself survived from the shots. Remember the scene where he jump from a high cliff & hold his breaths in the water? I guess that has its own purpose right? We might get a sequel #Extraction pic.twitter.com/NIwMW1oCww — mk 🅙 (@rhmtmk) April 24, 2020

Further, we get to see that eight months later a blurred figure is watching over Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) and it kinda resembles Chris Hemsworth. It simply means that the makers wanted to have an open ending where Extraction sequel can be easily made if there is a demand for it. Extraction 2 could easily show that Tyler survived the fall and is back into action again after some months of bed-rest.

Netflix have Plans for Extraction 2 Storyline

Extraction sequel was always on the cards as per director Sam Hargrave who says that the world of Extraction can continue even without a direct sequel. The makers and Netflix are waiting for audience reaction on the film and based on that, they have several storylines that can move both forward and backward in time. It won’t be fun if there’s a prequel with another Tyler mission as we know that he would come out without any harm.

But a direct Extraction sequel starring Chris Hemsworth would raise the stakes as nothing is certain about the future. The movie is based on graphic novel Ciudad where Joe and Anthony Russo are also involved. It won’t be a surprise if Netflix renews Extraction 2 and the world is further expanded.