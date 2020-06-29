Facebook Begins Testing Dark Mode for iOS

Have you been waiting to use Dark Mode on your Facebook mobile app? Facebook has granted your wish, they confirmed that users can switch to dark mode in their mobile app.

Facebook told SocialMediaToday that it has started releasing Dark Mode for a limited percentage of users globally. Dark Mode changes your typical black text on a white background to a white text on a darker background. This allows users to relax their eyes while using their phones in a dark room. Another benefit is this mode uses less energy, by switching off some pixels. Therefore, you can save more battery life, a huge benefit for all.

The Dark Mode for Facebook mobile app has been a rumor for some time. A first prototype of the Dark Mode was released three weeks ago, alongside the COVID-19 tracker. This is not surprising, as other this mode is available on Facebook-owned apps such as Facebook Messenger and Facebook Lite. WhatsApp and Instagram, another Facebook’s social media, also have this mode ready to use.

A Facebook user shared an image of his Facebook app in Dark mode on his Twitter. The app he was using apparently the first developer beta of iOS 14, latest iPhone OS update. You manually can check if the Dark Mode is available in your Facebook app on the settings.

However, from many sources, users claimed that they are not receiving this long-awaited feature. We might have to wait for a while before Facebook released the final version to users worldwide.

Stay tuned with us for the next update!