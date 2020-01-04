Falcon and Winter Soldier Disney+ Series to Lead Directly into ‘The Eternals’ Movie, Reveals Leaked Set Photos

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently filming and will release before the end of this year on Disney Plus streaming service. A recently leaked set photo from the show has revealed that Marvel has bigger plans for their Disney+ shows and they might tie even into the cosmic side. It sounds hard to believe but ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ TV series can directly lead to ‘The Eternals’ movie which will also come out in 2020.

Even the other Disney plus shows will be connected to the other movies as Kevin Fiege has planned a successful integration of TV shows and movies. Here is the connection explained between TFATWS Disney+ series and the Eternals 2020 movie.

Leaked Set Photo Reveals Connection between the TV Series and Movies

The leaked photo from sets of Falcon and Winter Soldier reveals a logo from the flag of a fictional Marvel island known as Madripoor. In the comics, Madripoor is mostly associated with the X-men and even ‘The Eternals’ revolve around the country of Madripoor.

It is already confirmed that WandaVision will tie directly into “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” There are also reports that the Loki TV series can also lead into “Thor” Love and Thunder” starring Natalie Portman as female Thor. In the same way, it could be possible that Falcon and the Winter Soldier tie directly into ‘The Eternals’ as the movie will release after the show.

Ebony Blade, Zemo and Black Knight Theory

The Eternals could have a connection with ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ via the Ebony Blade. As per the comics, Ebony Blade is a powerful weapon found in Madripoor which is found by Black Knight giving him god-like abilities to fight crime throughout the ages along with the Eternals.

Kit Harrington is playing the role of Black Knight and given his sword-skills, the makers won’t leave the chance. There are also theories that Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) has a magical plant that is related to the Ebony Blade. Also, Zemo is an expert swordsman in the comics and it won’t be a surprise if he wields the Ebony Blade which leads into ‘The Eternals’ movie.