Flash Movie Leaks: Different Flashpoint Story to Reboot the DC Universe

Flash movie is under development for a long time and after changing so many directors, it looks like work is going to start soon on the next standalone chapter of DC Universe. Warner Bros is moving ahead with Ezra Miller as Barry Allen along with IT’s Andy Muschietti as the new director and Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson as the new scriptwriter.

I think it's a mistake to go with Flashpoint for the first Flash movie. But I'm not shocked. WB wants to reboot the DCEU ASAP so they could lead into a new JL movie down the line and put Pattinson's Batman in it. So yeah — Daniel RPK (@rpk_daniel) January 8, 2020

It was rumored that this Flash movie will be an adaptation of the Flashpoint Paradox but the director Muschietti has revealed that it will be a totally different Flashpoint story. Also, the new Flash movie leaks and rumors indicate that it might have a unique plot set to reboot the DC Universe and introduce Robert Pattinson’s Batman as canon.

Flash Movie Leaks and Rumors

Flash movie having a different flashpoint story indicates that some of the events from the comic run will be changed. When Barry Allen travels back in time to save his mother, it leads to a chain of events and the entire DC Universe history is changed. The heroes turn out to be villains whereas the bad guys are doing good work and there is a war between Atlanteans and Amazonians which destroys the whole world.

Deathstroke who will be played by Joe Manganiello is a big part of the Flashpoint story recently uploaded a picture with Jason Momoa who plays Aquaman in the DC movies. The caption says backstage and not much information was revealed. Reddit users are speculating that it could be for the upcoming Flash movie and it also fits in with the leaks.

Flash Movie or Flashpoint Paradox Trailer and Release Date

Flash movie has somehow not been delayed even after so much drama and is scheduled to come out on its fixed release date of July 1, 2022. It means filming will start soon and the new script after going through so many changes is ready for the different version of flashpoint story. The Flash or Flashpoint Paradox movie trailer could come out with Black Adam which is set to release on December 22, 2021.