Food Wars Season 5 Release Date, Plot Spoilers: Manga Fans wants to Change the Anime Ending

Food Wars Season 5 release date is very near and it could be the final season of this anime series. Fans who have read the manga are not at all happy with the ending and want to change the anime ending. Soma didn’t get the better treatment near the end of Food Wars and Erina stole all the limelight.

FOOD WARS season 5 announced for April 2020🔥🍜. pic.twitter.com/iMA06POkFX — 🌠 (@BestAnimeMC) December 22, 2019

Every manga reader is hoping that the makers will create an original ending for season finale Food Wars. Here are more details on the Food Wars Season 5 release date, plot spoilers and change of anime ending as compared to the manga climax.

Food Wars Season 5 Plot Spoilers: Fans wants Original Ending for the Anime

Food Wars is always the story about Soma Yukihira and his journey of becoming the world’s best chef. There are a lot of other characters in Food Wars plotline, which are loved by fans but Soma has to be the central hero of the story. But the series later lost his charm as Erina Nakiri was made the central character in Food Wars final few chapters.

A long way to go pic.twitter.com/m2LlhF0TX3 — Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma! (@FoodWarsAnime) January 30, 2020

Fans are worried that “Food Wars” season 5 might follow the manga source materials and have the same ending where Soma loses to Erina in the final shokugeki. There are various anime that have taken a different approach and had an original ending compared to the manga. Food Wars season 5 could also have a different ending, focusing more on Soma and his culinary skills. But given the production time, J.C. Staff animation studios have, changing the ending of Food Wars season 5 is very difficult at this point.

Food Wars Season 5 Release Date and New Episodes

Food Wars Season 5 is confirmed to have a premiere date in April 2020 and the last season was concluded in late 2019. It means that J.C. Staff doesn’t have much time for the fifth season and the anime storyline will cover two short arcs and one long final arc from the manga series. Food Wars season 5 new episodes will be releasing in the first or second week of April this year as the Fifth Plate of the anime series.