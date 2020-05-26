George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Divorce Rumors: Couple Fights in Quarantine to go Separate Ways

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin divorce rumors are heating up the internet ever since the couple has been stuck together in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been several instances in the life of Clooneys where the couple is said to be breaking off with each other. The 59-year-old Hollywood superstar is already known for his Cassanova ways and it is his second marriage to the 42-year-old Lebanese barrister.

It won’t be a surprise if George and Amal end up having their separate ways after the Coronavirus lockdown is over. Here are more details on George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin divorce rumors and the possible truth behind the couple fighting in the quarantine.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin Fights in the Quarantine

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are having a hard time keeping their marriage stable ever since 2014. It is common knowledge that Hollywood couples don’t last that long and divorces are not a new thing for them. There are certain pictures circulating on the internet which claims that George and Amal are having a heated argument with each other.

It is said that the couple is losing each day of the lockdown and we have seen couples fighting in the quarantine. Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney divorce will be filed soon when the courts are open and the couple will go their separate ways.

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Divorce Rumors and Possible Truth

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin divorce rumors were investigated by Gossip Cop which showed the real truth. The entire report that George and Amal are fighting each other is baseless as the couple is living happily in the quarantine. George Clooney is just taking a stroll on the beach which nowhere proves a heated argument with his wife. Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney have gotten closer to each other and have been spending quality time with each other in the COVID-19 quarantine.