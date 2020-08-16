George Clooney, Amal Clooney Divorce Rumors: Couple planning another Baby to save the Marriage

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are struggling in their marriage and Amal’s pregnancy can’t fix her marital issues.

According to reports, Amal have been fighting nonstop over George’s drinking.

The source said,

Word is spreading like wildfire that their marriage is very much on the rocks. Everyone’s worried things are going south, quickly.

There is a possibility that Amal’s pregnancy might not be enough to save their marriage.

George misses the old Amal

The source claimed that George thinks that Amal has changed over the years and has lost his attraction for her.

Amal, on the other side, doesn’t like the thought of George standing for president elections. However, the actor has made his intention clear by ruling out his plans to run for office. But winning elections might be difficult for him as Amal doesn’t support his decision at all.

The source said,

George has always enjoyed a cocktail or two thinks about Amal’s out of line for trying to get him to give up something he’s liked doing since his 20’s.

Is Amal’s pregnancy repairing their relationship?

This time a source claimed a contradicting story about the Clooneys. The tabloid claimed that Amal’s second pregnancy is healing their relationship.

Even though the couple are bit nervous about having two sets of twins. Their Hollywood friends Meghan Markle and Brad Pitt have also proposed to help them with babysitting their kids.

However, one should not take all these claims seriously. Brad and Meghan have more crucial work to do rather than looking after their kids.