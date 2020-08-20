George Clooney and Amal Clooney Divorce Rumors: Couple have Endless Arguments in Quarantine

According to sources, the pair is struggling with their living arrangements. George wants to stay in the States, Amal on the other hand, wants to raise their kids in Europe.

Sources are claiming that the pair has been brawling over money, despite of their tons of properties. George and Amal have decided to file for divorce and things between them are getting nastier between them.

Amal and George Clooney’s trial separation

Accordind to reports, Amal and George have become uncontrollable and that’s why they are going for trial separation. Immediate divorce is not a good option, this arrangement will benefit their relationship.

The source said,

The Kids – and making the transition as seamless as possible for them – is the focus now.

Elizabeth Hurley has openly drooled over George Clooney for years, and yes, wife Amal Clooney is losing her sh*t! https://t.co/ZgDJbeEAwX — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) August 11, 2020

George and Amal’s friends are hoping that the couple will find a solution to their all problem as soon as possible. The source said “Friends hope George and Amal can find their way back to each other, but the writing’s on the wall – their marriage is on its last leg.”

The reputed source busted the rumors about them

According to the source, news about George and Amal heading towards a hefty $400 million divorce is all fake.

Before this rumor come up, it was also claimed by sources that the human rights lawyer and Amal was spotted leaving the house with her kids.George and amal had a heated argument that led Amal walking out with their kids.

George and Amal are doing well in their relationship amid all these fake rumors.