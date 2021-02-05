George RR Martin gives update on The Winds of Winter progress and taking COVID-19 Vaccine

George RR Martin is currently writing The Winds of Winter and every fan wants to know when will he finish. There are certain instances where fans have been offending the author, but Martin keeps doing his job. GRRM in his recent blogpost “Reflections on a Bad Year” have shared the latest updates on The Winds of Winter progress and also confirmed that he is taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

January has gone past in the blink of an eye. In the past, I have often written a year’s end round-up of sorts on my Not A Blog just before or after New Year’s. This last year, though… https://t.co/6sdiP71y6i — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) February 4, 2021

George RR Martin is taking the COVID-19 Vaccine

George RR Martin has revealed that he is getting the COVID-19 vaccine soon and his name on the list. The vaccine will be given first to healthcare workers and the elderly, which is GRRM will get it soon.

The worst of the pandemic may be yet to come, alas, but at least we see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. Like millions of others, I am waiting for my turn to get the vaccine. I am on the list. Soon, I hope… meanwhile, I continue to go masked and quarantine myself as much as possible. – George RR Martin

It is actually a very nice thing for Martin to get the vaccine as he can move freely without the fear of getting coronavirus. It would also take out the mental toll and physical limitations and hopefully, George RR Martin can finish the book faster.

The Winds of Winter Progress Report by George RR Martin

I wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages of THE WINDS OF WINTER in 2020. The best year I’ve had on WOW since I began it. Why? I don’t know. Maybe the isolation. Or maybe I just got on a roll. Sometimes I do get on a roll. I need to keep rolling, though. I still have hundreds of more pages to write to bring the novel to a satisfactory conclusion. – George RR Martin

George RR Martin says that 2020 is the best year so far in terms of writing The Winds of Winter. It means that the author has written plenty of pages last year, but around 100s of pages are still left in the TWOW book. Martin further adds that he hopes to finish the book in 2021 and pours his anger on the fans harassing him for now delivering The Winds of Winter on time.

That’s what 2021 is for, I hope. I will make no predictions on when I will finish. Every time I do, stupid people on the internet take that as a “promise,” and then wait eagerly to crucify me when I miss the deadline. All I will say is that I am hopeful. – George RR Martin

Fans should take notes and not disturb Martin and spam his comment section with Winds of Winter queries. George RR Martin is working at his own pace and hopefully, the author will deliver The Winds of Winter book by this year.