GI Joe 3 Ever Vigilant Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Plot Details and connection with Snake Eyes Spin-off

GI Joe 3 is happening for sure as the third movie in the franchise was confirmed last year. Hasbro and Paramount have teamed up to bring the GI Joe action figures into live-action and the first two movies despite being not liked by the critics were loved by the fans. It is why GI Joe sequel titled ‘GI Joe: Ever Vigilant’ is under making and will come out very soon.

Looks like Snake Eyes' official name in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins pic.twitter.com/cWOsAu6zPe — Daniel RPK (@rpk_daniel) January 10, 2020

Also, the character Snake Eyes from the first two movies is getting his own spin-off which could be an origin story. Here is everything we know about GI Joe 3: Ever Vigilant trailer, release date, cast, plot and connection with Snake Eyes spin-off movie.

G.I. Joe 3: Ever Vigilant Trailer and Release Date

GI Joe 3: Ever Vigilant was originally supposed to release on March 27, 2020, but that slot was taken over by Snake Eyes spin-0ff movie. However, Snake Eyes release date itself has been now shifted to October 23, 2020, which means the third GI Joe movie will be released further down the year. There are now high chances that GI Joe 3 release date is somewhere in the mid-2021 now based on Dwayne Johnson’s schedule.

G.I. Joe Snake Eyes has officially entered production pic.twitter.com/trqSHcWDSd — Movieexpert 19 (@19Movieexpert) January 10, 2020

GI Joe 3 Cast and Plot Details

GI Joe 3 plot synopsis reads as “the film is set to see Johnson’s Roadblock, who first appeared in 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, assemble a new team of Joes to stop terrorists from launching a dark matter WMD that will turn their targets to dust.” Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Roadblock will be the main character of the movie on which the plot will be centered.

The confirmed list of cast members for GI Joe: Ever Vigilant includes Daina Janack, Dr. Adele Burkhart, Wild Bill, Barbecue, General Flagg, Doc, and Keel-Haul. GI Joe 3 will have feature M.A.S.K. character Matt Trakker and the villainous twins Tomax Paoli and Xamot Paoli as the main bad guy.

GI Joe 3 and Snake Eyes Spin-off Connection

Snake Eyes spin-off has cast Henry Golding has the lead and will feature his origin story. There are some rumors which state that the end of Snake Eyes will directly lead into GI Joe 3: Ever vigilant movies and he will be the one to encounter the new threat and contact Rock and his other Joes. It makes sense as the makers are hurrying the Snake Eyes project and the work on GI Joe 3 will only start after that.